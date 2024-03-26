KASU News: Critical Race Theory Lawsuit and More from Arkansas

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics including a lawsuit challenging a portion of Arkansas's education reform law, specifically its ban on so-called critical race theory.

The Laux Law Group, a Little Rock-based civil rights firm, is seeking to overturn Section 16 of the Arkansas LEARNS Act, claiming it violates free speech and equal protection rights due to its vague definition of critical race theory. This has notably impacted the offering of an AP African American Studies class.

In other news, Arkansas's tire recycling program is in financial jeopardy, risking its continuation. Additionally, a brush fire near Bono burned approximately 10 acres but no structures were damaged. Efforts to address the physician shortage in rural areas have been introduced with a new program aiming to boost representation from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in the medical field through a partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine.

Also mentioned are a Greene County project to install HVAC units in the county jail, no injuries reported after a train derailment in Hope, and the A-State Red Wolves men's basketball team advancing to the semifinals of the CBI tournament.

On this episode

00:30 Lawsuit Filed Over Arkansas Education Reform

03:16 Arkansas Tire Recycling Program in Jeopardy

03:58 Brush Fire Near Bono: A Close Call

05:09 Boosting BIPOC Representation in Medicine

06:22 Improving Conditions at Greene County Jail

06:53 Train Derailment in Hope: A Close Shave

07:16 A-State Red Wolves Triumph in CBI Tournament

