© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Crypto Mines Regulation and Runoff Elections

By Brandon Tabor
Published March 28, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This episode of KASU News, dated Thursday, March 28, 2024, features several key headlines from Arkansas, including the nearing completion of a legislative audit into Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders's controversial purchase of a $19,000 lectern. The audit, requested due to the lectern not being used publicly, is expected to be finalized early next month.

In legislative matters, Arkansas lawmakers are considering new regulations for cryptocurrency mines and data centers following concerns over noise and energy consumption, as well as foreign ownership. Additionally, Arkansas is conducting early voting for legislative and local runoff elections across the state.

There was also a report of a gunshot incident in the parking lot of the Central Arkansas Library System's Children's Library and Learning Center, with at least one adult injured. The episode concludes with announcements about the 29th Annual Delta Symposium and a news segment regarding a Tennessee judge jailed for testing positive for cocaine. Sports news includes a highlight of the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

On this Episode:

00:30 Investigation into Governor Sanders's Lectern Purchase

01:10 Exploring Cryptocurrency Mining Regulations in Arkansas

02:57 Arkansas's Runoff Elections: A Detailed Overview

03:50 A Disturbing Incident at an Arkansas Library

04:16 Delta Symposium: Discussing Climate at A-State

05:10 Tennessee Judge's Legal Troubles: Cocaine and Coercion Charges

05:53 Highlights from the Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor