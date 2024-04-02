KASU News: Election Runoffs and National Guard Deployment

On Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, Arkansas's headlines include legislative runoff elections in Arkansas and a local Craighead County runoff, the deployment of 40 Arkansas National Guard members to the southern border, commemorations for the anniversary of the March 31st, 2023 tornado in Central Arkansas, the resignation of an Arkansas pastor following criticism, and Arkansas State Police investigates a weekend shooting.

On this Episode:

00:30 Arkansas Election Day: Runoff Races Heat Up

01:22 Arkansas National Guard's Deployment to the Texas-Mexico Border

02:59 Commemorating the Anniversary of the March 31st, 2023 Tornado

04:21 Controversy and Resignation at Emanuel Baptist Church

04:53 Tragic Weekend Shooting Under Investigation

