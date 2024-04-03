© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Getting saucy and inventing pasta with Dan Pashman

WAMU 88.5 | By A.C. Valdez
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:39 AM CDT
Dan Pashman speaks onstage during the Food & Fake News: Separating Fact from Fiction presented by Ajinomoto panel at Beverage Media presents Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Trade Tasting hosted by Wine Spectator at Pier 94 in New York City.
Dan Pashman speaks onstage during the Food & Fake News: Separating Fact from Fiction presented by Ajinomoto panel at Beverage Media presents Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Trade Tasting hosted by Wine Spectator at Pier 94 in New York City.

Look. If you like to cook,you’vemade your share of mistakes.But that’s okay! Mistakes are how we learn, in the kitchen as in so many other places in life. 

That’s why we’re talking with author (and pasta shape inventor) Dan Pashman’s. He’s been found testing the finest Italian sauce receptacles and cooking in the kitchen with his daughters. Maybe both.

He’s out with a new cookbook, “Anything’s Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes for Saucy People.” So, why reinvent the classics? Why branch out when what you’re familiar with is a good old bowl of mac ‘n cheese or carbonara? 

He joins us to answer those questions and more.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Tags
1A
A.C. Valdez