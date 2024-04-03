Israeli protester on demonstration that ended in front of Prime Minister Netanyahu's home

Thousands of demonstrators have been protesting for several days in Israel. Many camped out in tents near the Israeli Parliament.

On Tuesday night, several protesters clashed with police near the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Five were arrested, and one officer was reported injured.

The protestors are calling for early elections and Netanyahu to step down.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Guy Hirschfeld, an activist involved in the demonstrations.

