KASU News: Election Results, Infrastructure Projects, and Senator's Visit to El Salvador

This segment from KASU News covers a variety of topics including the results from Arkansas' primary runoff elections, a collaborative infrastructure project between Jonesboro, A-State, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and a trip by Arkansas' junior U.S. Senator to El Salvador to study crime prevention methods.

In crime news, two individuals were arrested for vandalism in Brooklyn. Additional segments include a traffic forecast for the upcoming total solar eclipse, updates on the state-wide coding competition, and an announcement about the Delta Symposium at A-State and Arkansas Roots Music Festival.

On this episode:

00:30 Election Results: Local and Legislative Runoffs

01:18 Jonesboro's New Road Project: A Collaborative Effort

01:49 The TikTok-Inspired Vandalism Spree: A Case in Brooklyn

02:40 Senator Cotton's Visit to El Salvador: A Glimpse into Crime Reduction Efforts

03:41 Preparing for the Total Solar Eclipse: Traffic Hotspots in Arkansas

04:53 Spotlight on Education: Coding Competition

05:24 Delta Symposium: A Convergence of Culture, Weather, and Music

