KASU News

KASU News: Election Results, Infrastructure Projects, and Senator's Visit to El Salvador

By Marty Scarbrough,
Brandon Tabor
Published April 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This segment from KASU News covers a variety of topics including the results from Arkansas' primary runoff elections, a collaborative infrastructure project between Jonesboro, A-State, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and a trip by Arkansas' junior U.S. Senator to El Salvador to study crime prevention methods.

In crime news, two individuals were arrested for vandalism in Brooklyn. Additional segments include a traffic forecast for the upcoming total solar eclipse, updates on the state-wide coding competition, and an announcement about the Delta Symposium at A-State and Arkansas Roots Music Festival.

On this episode:

00:30 Election Results: Local and Legislative Runoffs

01:18 Jonesboro's New Road Project: A Collaborative Effort

01:49 The TikTok-Inspired Vandalism Spree: A Case in Brooklyn

02:40 Senator Cotton's Visit to El Salvador: A Glimpse into Crime Reduction Efforts

03:41 Preparing for the Total Solar Eclipse: Traffic Hotspots in Arkansas

04:53 Spotlight on Education: Coding Competition

05:24 Delta Symposium: A Convergence of Culture, Weather, and Music

Marty Scarbrough
Marty Scarbrough has worked at KASU since 1992, and he serves as program director, overseeing the station’s content. Marty is a graduate of Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, and he has produced and hosted programs of classical music, jazz, bluegrass, and blues music. He also oversees KASU’s Bluegrass Monday concert series. When not at work, Marty loves spending time with his wife and his three sons, and he enjoys attending concerts of many different styles of music.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
