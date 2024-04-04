© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Crypto Mines Concerns and Education Vouchers Expansion in Arkansas

By Marty Scarbrough,
Brandon Tabor
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In today's headlines from KASU News, airing Thursday, April 4th, 2024, the focus is on a range of pertinent issues in Arkansas. A state lawmaker is calling for a discussion on the regulation of crypto mines due to concerns about their environmental impact and ties to China.

The Arkansas education voucher system sees an expansion, making children of veterans, military reserve members, first responders, and law enforcement officers, as well as students from D-rated schools, eligible. A traffic accident in Craighead County resulted in two fatalities.

Additionally, the Jonesboro City Council is considering recommendations to enhance pedestrian connectivity in the city, aiming to improve the quality of life. An internal investigation leads to a Jonesboro police officer's jail time over a domestic disturbance call. Lastly, a posthumous award and a serious legal sentencing are among other news covered.

On this episode:

00:30 The Debate Over Crypto Mines in Arkansas

02:55 Expanding Education Freedom in Arkansas

04:11 Tragic Traffic Accident in Craighead County

05:22 Jonesboro's Path to Enhanced Connectivity: A City Council Update

06:53 Local Law Enforcement Faces Scrutiny

07:26 Tribute to a Fallen Airport Executive

08:00 A Guilty Plea in a Fentanyl Distribution Case

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Marty Scarbrough
Marty Scarbrough has worked at KASU since 1992, and he serves as program director, overseeing the station’s content. Marty is a graduate of Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, and he has produced and hosted programs of classical music, jazz, bluegrass, and blues music. He also oversees KASU’s Bluegrass Monday concert series. When not at work, Marty loves spending time with his wife and his three sons, and he enjoys attending concerts of many different styles of music.
See stories by Marty Scarbrough
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor