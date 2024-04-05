KASU News: Arkansas Lawmakers Delve into Correction Board Issues, Crypto Mining, and Voting Machines

Today's headlines from KASU News encompasses a series of engaging discussions and developments in Arkansas. Notably, tensions escalate between the Arkansas Legislature and the Board of Corrections due to a lawsuit against Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, highlighting concerns over the board's hiring practices and the unauthorized expenditure of $200,000 on outside legal counsel.

Additionally, the issue of unregulated crypto mines draws attention, with former Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read and State Senator Bryan King voicing concerns about energy consumption and the lack of reinvestment in local communities. Meanwhile, the Arkansas Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit challenging the state's voting machines, setting a significant legal precedent.

Preparations for the Great Solar Eclipse are also discussed, including tips for residents and changes to local services to accommodate the event. Lastly, KASU News covers a major collegiate sports update with Eric Musselman's move to Southern California as the men's basketball coach.

On this episode:

00:30 Controversy Surrounding the Board of Corrections and Legal Procedures

02:44 The Debate Over Crypto Mining Regulations in Arkansas

05:08 Legal Battle Over Arkansas Ballot Counting Machines

05:44 Jonesboro, Craighead County Preparations for the Great Solar Eclipse

06:42 A Simpler Celebration: Cave City's Approach to the Great Solar Eclipse

07:31 A New Era in College Sports: Eric Musselman's Move to USC

