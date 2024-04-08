© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Key Updates on Arkansas Fiscal Session, Solar Eclipse, and Razorback Coaching Shift

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News cover several important developments in Arkansas. First, the Senate President Pro Tem, Bart Hester, has stated that tax cuts will not be discussed in the ongoing fiscal session, focusing instead on the state budget and planning future tax cuts despite a lower budget surplus. The session will also look at crypto mining laws and state employee pay adjustments.

Other headlines include U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman discussing renewing compacts with Pacific island nations to counter China's influence. The state's revenue also saw a rise in March, and Colonel Michael C. Henderson was promoted in the Arkansas National Guard.

The report includes information on school closures and special events for the total solar eclipse, with thousands gathering in Arkansas to witness the phenomenon. Lastly, there are rumors of a significant change in Razorback basketball's coaching staff, with discussions of John Calipari potentially moving from Kentucky to Arkansas.

On this Episode:

00:30 Kicking Off the 2024 Fiscal Session in Arkansas

02:13 Strengthening US-Pacific Relations: The Marshallese Compact

03:27 Economic Bright Spots: Arkansas' Revenue Growth

03:58 Celebrating a Local Hero's Promotion in the Arkansas National Guard

04:58 Eclipse Day: School Closures and Community Events

05:41 Experiencing the Total Solar Eclipse: From Enthusiasts to First-Timers

07:24 A Major Shift in College Sports: Calipari's Potential Move

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
