KASU News: Key Updates on Arkansas Fiscal Session, Solar Eclipse, and Razorback Coaching Shift

Today's headlines from KASU News cover several important developments in Arkansas. First, the Senate President Pro Tem, Bart Hester, has stated that tax cuts will not be discussed in the ongoing fiscal session, focusing instead on the state budget and planning future tax cuts despite a lower budget surplus. The session will also look at crypto mining laws and state employee pay adjustments.

Other headlines include U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman discussing renewing compacts with Pacific island nations to counter China's influence. The state's revenue also saw a rise in March, and Colonel Michael C. Henderson was promoted in the Arkansas National Guard.

The report includes information on school closures and special events for the total solar eclipse, with thousands gathering in Arkansas to witness the phenomenon. Lastly, there are rumors of a significant change in Razorback basketball's coaching staff, with discussions of John Calipari potentially moving from Kentucky to Arkansas.

On this Episode:

00:30 Kicking Off the 2024 Fiscal Session in Arkansas

02:13 Strengthening US-Pacific Relations: The Marshallese Compact

03:27 Economic Bright Spots: Arkansas' Revenue Growth

03:58 Celebrating a Local Hero's Promotion in the Arkansas National Guard

04:58 Eclipse Day: School Closures and Community Events

05:41 Experiencing the Total Solar Eclipse: From Enthusiasts to First-Timers

07:24 A Major Shift in College Sports: Calipari's Potential Move

