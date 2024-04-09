How a children’s book publisher is prioritizing diverse stories beyond heritage months

As the daughter of immigrants, Jessica Echevarria says she never saw herself represented in books growing up.

Now, rising up the ranks in her book publishing career, she has taken her lived experience to help make a change in diversifying the types of stories that children like her daughter have access to.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Echeverria, who is the editorial director at Lee & Low Books, about her team’s approach to elevating stories about everyone, for everyone.

The Lee & Low Books editorial team. (Courtesy)

