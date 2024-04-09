© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Eyes Veterinary and Dental Schools, Social Media Law Updates, and Eclipse Reactions

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
In today's headlines from KASU News, Lyon College is reporting progress towards opening a veterinary and dental school in Little Rock by 2025, with a notable $15 million federal grant to support the dental school's technology and equipment.

In legislation news, Tennessee is moving towards requiring parental consent for minors creating social media accounts, joining other states with similar laws. Highlighting human interest, Arkansas residents and visitors experienced and captured the recent total solar eclipse, with preparations and reactions varying across the state. Among the observers was a Polish astrophotographer who journeyed to Arkansas for the event, blending art and science in his work.

Other news includes an impending execution in Missouri, with the convicted's fate hanging on Supreme Court decisions. Arkansas prepared for natural events like the eclipse through coordinated efforts by the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, showcasing state readiness and community engagement.

On this Episode:

00:30 Launching Veterinary and Dental Schools in Little Rock by 2025

01:25 Tennessee Moves to Require Parental Consent for Minors on Social Media

02:07 A Missouri Execution Case Awaits Supreme Court Decision

03:05 Arkansas Prepares for the Total Eclipse

04:04 Eclipse Viewing Experiences in Jonesboro

05:13 The Art and Science of Astrophotography: A Journey to Capture the Eclipse

2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
