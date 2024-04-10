KASU News: Governor's Lectern Audit and Monument Debate

In today's headlines from KASU News, an anticipated audit on Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' $19,000 lectern purchase is set to be released in less than two weeks. Discussions are ongoing regarding proposed changes to the design of a Monument to the Unborn at the Arkansas State Capitol, intended to honor the unborn children aborted during the era of Roe vs. Wade.

In legal news, an Arkansas man is suing Starbucks for an allergic reaction that led to an emergency room visit. Missouri has executed Brian Dorsey, marking the state's first execution of the year, amidst controversy and appeals for his life.

The Biden administration's new student loan repayment plan faces a lawsuit from a coalition of seven Republican-led states, challenging the president's authority on the policy's implementation. The Tennessee House of Representatives is considering a bill that would ban the study of reparations, sparking opposition and a petition from a nonpartisan group. Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have advanced a bill that would allow certain trained teachers and faculty to carry handguns on school premises.

In the realm of sports, John Calipari announces his departure as Kentucky's men's basketball coach, with reports suggesting a move to Arkansas. Lastly, the president of Shorter College, O. Jerome Green, has passed away at 69, leaving behind a legacy of growth and inspiration.

