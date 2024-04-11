© 2024 KASU
Russian air strikes destroy largest power plant near Kyiv

Published April 11, 2024 at 7:11 AM CDT

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukrainian infrastructure Thursday, destroying the largest power plant in the Kyiv region. Russia has stepped up such air attacks lately.

The Ukrainian defense minister is demanding more Patriot air defense batteries from allies to help Ukraine fend off Russian aerial attacks.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ukraine bureau chief for our editorial partner The Washington Post.

