KASU News

KASU News: Funding Concerns, Amazon Expansion, and Legal Debates

By Rebecca Robinson,
Brandon Tabor
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
In today's headlines from KASU News, Arkansas advocates raise concerns over insufficient state budget allocations for families, focusing especially on the need for increased funding towards inflation, education, and healthcare. Meanwhile, legislation to regulate cryptocurrency mines due to noise concerns and potential ties to the Chinese government was passed.

A federal court debates reinstating Arkansas' ban on gender-affirming care for minors, with similar restrictive moves observed in Tennessee. A Board of Corrections member faced legislative scrutiny over alleged inaction on sexual abuse at a religious boarding school. Jonesboro welcomes a new Amazon facility, expected to boost local employment and infrastructure.

Additionally, developments in the Jonesboro sportsplex and federal funding for housing projects were discussed, alongside the appointment of a new director for Jonesboro Economic Transportation, promising modernization and improved services.

On this episode:

00:30 Advocacy for Better State Budget Allocation

02:08 Legislation on Cryptocurrency Mining Operations

02:49 Debate Over Gender Affirming Care Bans

03:26 Legislative Moves Against Gender Affirming Care and Abortion

03:56 Investigation into Board of Corrections Member

04:57 Amazon's New Facility in Jonesboro: A Closer Look

05:47 Unveiling the Future: Jonesboro's Sportsplex Development

06:34 Jonesboro's Push for Community Development Through Federal Funds

07:58 New Leadership and Innovations at JET

Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
