KASU News: Arkansas Legislature Debates Crypto Mine Fees and Educational Funding

Today's headlines from KASU News include a variety of legislative and community updates in Arkansas for Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill to charge crypto mines higher energy consumption fees, amidst concerns about the impact on the state's water resources and energy grid. The City of Jonesboro settles a lawsuit with a former employee, agreeing to a $99,000 payment for wrongful termination.

The state's Educational Freedom Account Program is set to receive additional funding, expanding access to school vouchers for families, including those of veterans and first responders. An audit into Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' purchase of a $19,000 lectern reveals the Republican Party reimbursed the state following scrutiny over the expenditure.

Efforts to increase security around the state capitol are underway, with a request for more officers and a budget increase. The Arkansas Department of Transportation highlights safety initiatives and unveils a memorial for workers killed in work zones.

Additionally, Bayer seeks legislative support to protect against legal claims related to its weed killer, while St. Bernard's Pregnancy Clinic expands its care services for expecting mothers, thanks to new grants.

On this episode:

00:30 Audit Reveals Controversy Over Government Spending

01:01 Debating New Fees for Crypto Mines and Data Centers

02:12 Expanding Arkansas' Educational Freedom Account Program

03:05 Settlement in Lawsuit: Jonesboro's Agreement with Former Employee

03:41 Calls for Increased Security at the Arkansas State Capitol

04:12 Major Seizure of Untaxed Cigarettes in Arkansas

05:14 Highlighting Safety: National Work Zone Awareness Week Initiatives

07:59 Controversy Surrounding Popular Weed Killer

08:39 Expanding Care: St. Bernard's Pregnancy Clinic Enhancements

