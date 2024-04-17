KASU News: Arkansas Legislature and Governor's Lectern Purchase Controversy

In today's KASU News headlines for Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Arkansas lawmakers debate with the governor's staff regarding the purchase of a lectern costing over $19,000, with the controversy stemming from the amount spent and its legality. Legislative and state government salary adjustments are also discussed, aiming to keep state jobs competitive.

In Jonesboro, the city council decides on funding a lawsuit settlement, and the tragic news of six deaths from a car crash is reported. Additionally, the anticipation builds for the Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle event, headlined by Rosanne Cash, benefiting Johnny Cash's boyhood home, with ticket sales starting May 1st.

On this episode:

00:30 Controversy Over Arkansas Governor's Lectern Purchase

03:03 Debating State Employee Pay Adjustments in the Arkansas House

05:17 Jonesboro City Council Settles Lawsuit

06:53 Tragic Accident in Northern Arkansas

07:21 Debate Over Nashville School Shooter's Journals

07:45 Rosanne Cash to Headline Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle

