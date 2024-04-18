KASU News: Crypto Mine Regulations and Major Infrastructure Developments

In today's headlines from KASU News for April 18, 2024, Arkansas lawmakers are tackling the issue of regulating cryptocurrency mines following complaints about noise and energy usage in rural communities. The Arkansas House has passed two resolutions proposing basic regulations for crypto mines.

Moreover, Jonesboro's City Council, in partnership with A-State and the Arkansas Department of Transportation, plans to create a new road to connect Highway 49 Red Wolf Boulevard with Highway 351. In a crackdown on a large-scale drug operation in Northeast Arkansas, 15 individuals have been arrested facing severe federal charges. A Blytheville school board member faces court over burglary and battery charges after a dispute over a washer and dryer.

In response to the deadly conflict in Gaza, residents in Little Rock are urging city leaders to support a ceasefire. The city of Little Rock is highlighted as potentially playing a key role in seeking peace.

Further news includes a pending decision on whether a Nashville school shooter's writings will be released to the public, a $5 million boost from the U.S. Department of Energy for cybersecurity enhancements at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and the 14th annual Create@State Symposium in Jonesboro focusing on compelling scientific communications.

On this episode:

00:30 Arkansas House Moves to Regulate Cryptocurrency Mines

02:51 Jonesboro City Council's New Infrastructure Project

03:24 Crackdown on Drug Operations in Northeast Arkansas

03:45 School Board Member's Legal Troubles

05:04 Little Rock's Call for Peace Amidst Gaza Conflict

07:07 Nashville School Shooter's Writings Controversy

07:28 Major Cybersecurity Boost for UA Little Rock

07:59 Spotlight on Science: The Create@State Symposium

