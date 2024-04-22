KASU News: Remembering Governor David Pryor and Legislative Updates

In today's headlines from KASU News on Earth Day, April 22, 2024, we mourn the loss of former Arkansas Governor and political stalwart David Pryor, who passed away at the age of 89.

Remembered for his dedication to public service and his roles as Governor, U.S. Congressman, Senator, and State Representative, Pryor's impact on Arkansas politics is highlighted by tributes from notable figures including Bill Clinton, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and President Joe Biden.

The news also covers Democratic Senator Clarke Tucker's lingering questions about Governor Sanders' costly lectern purchase, the legislative focus on education funding, issues with crypto mining, a tragic incident in Tennessee, and the dismissal of impeachment charges against U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas by the Senate, contrary to the wishes of Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.

Additionally, a lawsuit by a former Arkansas high school principal and the completion of a $16 million expansion by an Arkansas-based nonprofit aiding unhoused individuals reflect ongoing community and legal challenges within the state.

On this episode:

00:30 Remembering David Pryor: A Legacy of Public Service

02:33 Investigation into Governor's Lectern Purchase Raises Questions

03:36 Legislative Updates: Budget, Crypto Mine and Education Focus

04:27 A Tragic Accident and Its Aftermath

05:18 Senate Impeachment Drama: The Case Against Alejandro Mayorkas

06:20 Legal Battles: From School Principals to Lawsuits

07:17 Community Celebrates Non-Profit's Expansion to Support Unhoused Families

