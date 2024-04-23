KASU News: Arkansas Corrections Board Member Testifies Amid Scrutiny

Today's headlines from KASU News include Alonza Jiles, an Arkansas Corrections Board Member, testifying before lawmakers amid controversy; calls for inquiry into the death of Little Rock Airport executive Bryan Malinowski during a raid by federal agents; Future for Felons hosting Social Justice and Equity Day in Jonesboro; Missouri's efforts to defund Planned Parenthood; the unveiling of Daisy Bates' statue at the U.S. Capitol; and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's acknowledgment of defeat in his school voucher initiative. Additionally, FedEx announced a $25 million sponsorship deal benefiting University of Memphis athletes.

On this episode:

00:30 Controversy Surrounds Arkansas Corrections Board Member

02:24 Investigation into ATF Raid and Malinowski's Death

03:20 Social Justice and Equity Day Celebrations in Jonesboro

04:08 Legislative Efforts to Defund Planned Parenthood in Missouri

05:11 Unveiling of Daisy Gatson Bates Sculpture at U.S. Capitol

07:01 Tennessee's School Voucher Debate: A Setback for Governor Lee

07:40 FedEx's Major Sponsorship Deal with University of Memphis Athletes

