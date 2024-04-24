© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Voter Registration Controversy and Cryptocurrency Laws in Arkansas

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In today's headlines from KASU News, Arkansas election officials have halted the use of electronic signatures for voter registrations, invoking concerns of democracy suppression. Meanwhile, Arkansas Senate panel moves forward with bills to regulate cryptocurrency mining, granting local government power and legal standing for residents to sue mine owners.

The Arkansas legislature investigates the Corrections Board's hiring of outside legal counsel, suspecting violations of procurement and open records laws. Additionally, lawmakers have approved funding for Arkansas' first certified nurse midwife program.

In Tennessee, a bill passed could allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in schools. Also reported, a property dispute involving a United Methodist Church in Jonesboro has been decided, with plans for an appeal. In crime news, a former deputy and his wife face felony theft charges.

Senator Tom Cotton clarifies his stance on handling public protests after criticism. The U.S. Supreme Court contemplates limiting government power to intervene in unionization efforts by companies, specifically mentioning a case involving Starbucks. Lastly, St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro celebrates the completion of a significant expansion of its surgical facilities.

On this episode:

00:30 Halting Electronic Voter Registration in Arkansas

01:32 Arkansas Senate Panel Advances Crypto Regulation Bills

02:55 Investigation into Arkansas Board of Corrections

03:27 Arkansas Launches First Certified Nurse Midwife Program

04:08 Tennessee Expands Gun Access in Schools

05:07 Church Property Dispute in Jonesboro

05:54 Former Greene County Deputy Faces Felony Charges

06:43 Senator Tom Cotton's Response to Gaza Protest Criticism

07:42 Supreme Court Case on Unionization and Labor Rights

08:27 St. Bernards Medical Center's Surgical Expansion

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor