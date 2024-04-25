Trump claims he's immune from prosecution. Supreme Court hears arguments in the case

The Supreme Court hears arguments in former President Donald Trump’s claims that he is immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Barbara McQuade, law professor at the University of Michigan and former U.S. attorney, appointed by former President Barack Obama.

