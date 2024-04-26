KASU News: Funding Battle at Arkansas PBS and Federal Abortion Law Challenge

This episode of KASU News, dated Friday, April 26, 2024, covers a range of significant updates from across Arkansas. Discussions begin with a failed legislative attempt by Jonesboro Senator Dan Sullivan to cut the budget of the Arkansas PBS, aiming for closer financial monitoring but criticized for singling out the service.

The episode also delves into Arkansas joining 17 states in a lawsuit against new federal abortion rules, arguing they extend beyond the intended law. Highlighting community news, the passing and memorial details of former U.S. Senator and Governor David Pryor are shared, alongside Marmaduke Mayor Jeremy Farmer's resignation due to challenges faced in office.

In crime news, North Little Rock attorney Chad Green was shot following an attempted robbery of an armored truck. Additionally, new recreational trails at Craighead Forest Park are celebrated for their addition to local amenities.

Academically, Williams Baptist University announces its increased budget and a new mission statement ahead of its commencement ceremonies. The search for a dean for A-State's veterinary college progresses with three final candidates. Student achievements are spotlighted with Natan Gomez receiving the R. E. Lee Wilson Award and a mention of the top GED scorers in Arkansas, further emphasizing the state's educational accomplishments.

On this episode:

00:30 Debate Over Arkansas PBS Funding: A Legislative Battle

02:04 Challenging New Federal Abortion Rules: Arkansas and Tennessee Take Action

02:44 Remembering David Pryor: A Legacy Honored

03:10 Resignation of Marmaduke Mayor Jeremy Farmer

03:40 Dramatic Heist Gone Wrong: North Little Rock Attorney's Attempted Robbery

04:58 Trailblazing in Jonesboro: Unveiling New Trails at Craighead Forest Park

05:53 Williams Baptist University: Budget Increases and New Missions

06:21 Meet the Finalists for A-State's New Veterinary College Dean

07:15 Celebrating Academic Excellence: The Distinguished Service Award Ceremony

08:13 Celebrating Top GED Scorers in Arkansas

