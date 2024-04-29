KASU News: Remembering David Pryor and Maternal Health Initiatives

Today's headlines from KASU News include the passing and memorial of former Arkansas Governor and U.S. Senator David Pryor, with reflections on his legacy from Skip Rutherford. The coverage continues with updates on federal aid for tornado victims in Arkansas, a tragic collision that led to the collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge and the federal commitment to its reconstruction, legislative changes allowing Tennessee teachers to carry concealed weapons, the forgery incident at Pentecostals of Jonesboro, the death of attorney Jack Wagner who fought for same-sex marriage rights in Arkansas, initiatives for Maternal Mental Health Month, and various local developments in Jonesboro, including the appointment of a new Director of Communications and updates to the city's infrastructure and managerial changes. The broadcast also touches on national and international politics, exemplified by discussions on a new foreign aid bill and the utilization of seized Russian assets to aid Ukraine.

00:30 Remembering David Pryor: A Legacy of Advocacy and Service

01:32 A Tragic Collision: The Collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge

03:11 New Legislation: Tennessee's Approach to School Safety

03:46 Investigation into Church Check Forgery

04:42 Remembering Jack Wagner: A Champion for Same-Sex Marriage Rights

05:17 Highlighting Maternal Mental Health Month Initiatives

06:13 Emergency Response to Tornado Damage

06:43 Upcoming Public Meetings in Jonesboro: A Civic Update

07:15 Jonesboro Welcomes New Director of Communications

07:42 New Faces on NEA Baptist System Board

08:13 New Ownership and Renovations at Wolf Creek Apartments

