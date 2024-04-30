KASU News: Arkansas Education Reform and Public Corruption Sentences

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics, including a hearing to temporarily halt Arkansas' education reform law, specifically Section 16 of the Arkansas LEARNS bill which bans critical race theory in schools. The lawsuit argues this law violates First Amendment rights and constitutes racial discrimination.

Also covered is the sentencing of health executive Bontiea Goss for her role in a bribery scheme involving Arkansas lawmakers and Preferred Family Healthcare. Jonesboro's city leaders reviewed a draft of the Master Parks Plan, with proposals for significant improvements and a focus on social determinants of health.

Furthermore, allegations of corporate greed are being raised against big grocery retailers like Kroger and Walmart, based on a report from the Federal Trade Commission. A panel of lawmakers dismissed an ethics complaint against Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher. Additionally, the family of Ralph Yarl, a black Missouri teenager shot by a white homeowner, filed a lawsuit.

Lastly, the All Kids Bike program launched at Sidney Deener Elementary in Searcy, encouraging children to learn to ride bikes.

On the episode:

00:30 Controversy Over Arkansas Education Law on Race Discussions

01:52 Corruption Scheme Unraveled: Arkansas Lawmakers and Health Executives

02:32 Master Parks Plan Unveiled for Jonesboro

05:14 Allegations of Price Gouging by Major Grocery Retailers During the Pandemic

06:26 Ethics Complaint Dismissed Against Missouri House Speaker

07:11 Legal Battle Over Missouri Teen Shooting

07:45 All Kids Bike Program Launches in Arkansas

