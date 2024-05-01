© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Crypto Mining Regulations and Voter Registration Rules

By Rebecca Robinson,
Brandon Tabor
Published May 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
In the upcoming KASU News, Arkansas might see new laws regulating cryptocurrency mining, specifically prohibiting ownership by citizens from certain countries. There's also a debate on the Arkansas LEARNS Act concerning education. Meanwhile, Jonesboro collaborates with a utility company for a new fire truck purchase.

In other news, Arkansas contemplates a rule removing electronic signatures from voter registration, while a lawsuit challenges the state's shift from gender-neutral driver's licenses. Discussions continue on the ban of so-called critical race theory in schools, and grassroots organizations express concerns over Tennessee's new law allowing school employees to carry guns. Additionally, Jonesboro is organizing a neighborhood cleanup event.

On this episode

00:30 Navigating New Crypto Mining Regulations

02:03 Debate Over Electronic Signatures for Voter Registration in Arkansas

02:36 Challenging Gender Neutral Driver's License Policy in Arkansas

03:23 Debate Over Critical Race Theory in Schools

04:49 Jonesboro Finance Council Committee Resolutions and Agreements

05:34 Discussing the Arkansas LEARNS Act: Education Reform in Focus

07:10 Tennessee's Controversial New Gun Law and Its Implications

08:13 Community Cleanup Initiative in Scenic Hills

Rebecca Robinson
Brandon Tabor
