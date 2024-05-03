KASU News: Arkansas' Multi-Billion Dollar Budget and Title IX Changes

On today's headlines from KASU News, Arkansas lawmakers have given the final nod to the state's multi-billion dollar budget, along with several legislative changes. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Arkansas will not adhere to new federal Title IX rules concerning the treatment of transgender students.

In legislative moves, a new rule has been approved restricting electronic signatures for voter registration, effective exclusively through select state agencies. The state's budget plan for the next fiscal year, reflecting a modest spending increase, has been passed, focusing significantly on a new school voucher program. Additionally, a collaboration aimed at establishing Arkansas' first veterinary school has been dissolved.

In other news, the city of Brookland is planning a new municipal center to accommodate growth. Also highlighted were legislative efforts to penalize students convicted of protest-related offenses, and initiatives to address children's mental health. The report wraps up with announcements about leadership changes at A-State and the upcoming Toad Suck Days festival in Conway.

