KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas' Multi-Billion Dollar Budget and Title IX Changes

By Rebecca Robinson,
Brandon Tabor
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today's headlines from KASU News, Arkansas lawmakers have given the final nod to the state's multi-billion dollar budget, along with several legislative changes. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Arkansas will not adhere to new federal Title IX rules concerning the treatment of transgender students.

In legislative moves, a new rule has been approved restricting electronic signatures for voter registration, effective exclusively through select state agencies. The state's budget plan for the next fiscal year, reflecting a modest spending increase, has been passed, focusing significantly on a new school voucher program. Additionally, a collaboration aimed at establishing Arkansas' first veterinary school has been dissolved.

In other news, the city of Brookland is planning a new municipal center to accommodate growth. Also highlighted were legislative efforts to penalize students convicted of protest-related offenses, and initiatives to address children's mental health. The report wraps up with announcements about leadership changes at A-State and the upcoming Toad Suck Days festival in Conway.

On this Episode:

00:30 New Voter Registration Rule in Arkansas

01:55 Title IX Changes and Governor Sanders's Response

03:38 Arkansas's New Fiscal Year Budget and Legislative Session Wrap-Up

04:16 Arkansas's Economic Update: Revenue and Forecasts

05:20 End of a Partnership: Lyon College and OneHealth

06:11 Brookland's Expansion: A New Municipal Center

07:01 Legislation Impacting Student Loan Relief for Convicted Protesters

07:29 Raising Awareness for Children's Mental Health in Arkansas

08:39 New Leadership at A-State: Tiffany N. Mosley's Appointment

09:04 Celebrating Toad Suck Days: Arkansas's Largest Free Family Festival

2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
