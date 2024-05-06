© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: U.S. Politics, Arkansas Broadband Expansion, and Notable Legal Cases

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In today’s headlines from KASU News, U.S. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton discusses his current focus on supporting former President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign rather than seeking a vice presidential nomination, while emphasizing his support for recent foreign aid legislation.

Heath Simpson, CEO of Ritter Communications, details the company's efforts in expanding broadband in Northeast Arkansas, highlighting the critical role of state grants and the BEAD program's impact. Updates on the impending introduction of Johnny Cash and Daisy Bates statues at the U.S. Capitol are provided, showcasing Arkansas’s rich cultural heritage.

Additionally, the episode covers legal developments, including a verdict on a supermarket shooting and disputes involving NBA star Ja Morant. It also touches on political challenges faced by Rep. Justin Jones in Tennessee, alongside an examination of the Baltimore Bridge collapse and its reconstruction efforts.

00:30 Expanding Broadband Access in Arkansas

01:57 Arkansas's Representation at the U.S. Capitol

03:08 Tom Cotton's Stance on the Vice Presidency and 2024 Election

05:10 Infrastructure and Politics: The Baltimore Bridge Collapse

05:59 Legal Drama in Sports: The Case Against Ja Morant

06:43 Conviction in the Fatal Shooting of Alvin Motley Jr.

07:20 Political Challenges and Triumphs in Tennessee

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor