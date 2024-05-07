KASU News: Arkansas Faces Challenges with Medicaid Unwinding

Today's headlines from KASU News on May 7th, 2024, cover a range of pressing issues in Arkansas.

State officials, including Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, are calling for more families to engage in the foster care system, particularly during National Foster Care Month. Arkansas is also facing scrutiny for being ranked sixth nationally in dropping children from Medicaid, a significant portion of whom are in Jonesboro.

Other topics include a community effort to recall Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins, the inauguration of an electric aircraft charging station in Walnut Ridge, updates on Arkansas's fourth casino application process, the alarming increase in fentanyl deaths among Missouri's young population, and a fatal two-car crash in Greene County.

Additionally, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture announces the annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year contest, encouraging educational institutions to participate.

