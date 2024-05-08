KASU News: Challenges to Biden's Title IX Rule and Severe Weather Alert

KASU News for Wednesday, May 8, 2024, covers a wide range of topics starting with the legal challenge against President Biden's Title IX rule expansion by the Attorneys General of Arkansas and Missouri. The expansion includes gender identity under Title IX, which the lawsuit claims changes the definition of sex in the law. There's also a weather alert for potential severe weather in northeast Arkansas, Missouri, and parts of Tennessee with risks of tornadoes, strong winds, and hail. Other news includes the appointment of a Northeast Arkansas lawmaker's wife to the Arkansas Educational Television Commission amidst controversies and efforts to cut funding for Arkansas PBS.

There are also updates on Union Pacific Railroad's test of a hybrid locomotive, new appointments to state commissions and boards by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the disproportionate impact of strokes and other health conditions on black women in Missouri, the resignation of the Chief of Staff of First Gentleman Bryan Sanders, and former major league baseball player Monte Harrison's plans to join the Arkansas Razorbacks' football program.

00:30 Severe Weather Alert: Tornadoes, Winds, and Hail Expected

01:20 Challenging the Expansion of Title IX: A Legal Battle Unfolds

03:43 Innovating Rail Transport: Union Pacific's Hybrid Locomotive

04:50 Governor's New Appointments Stir Controversy

06:01 Addressing Health Disparities in Missouri

07:06 Resignation in the First Gentleman's Office

07:34 From Baseball to College Football: A New Chapter for Monte Harrison

