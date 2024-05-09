KASU News: Arkansas Veterinary Schools and Daisy Bates Legacy
This segment from KASU News for Thursday, May 9, 2024, covers several key topics. It begins with updates on the progress of two veterinary schools in Arkansas, with Lyon College finalizing locations for its new schools of dentistry and veterinary medicine in Little Rock and Cabot, aiming to start classes in 2025, and A-State announcing Dr. Heidi Banse as the dean for its College of Veterinary Medicine, with plans to begin classes in 2026.
It also highlights the unveiling of a statue of Daisy Bates, a civil rights icon, at the U.S. Capitol, replacing the statue of lawyer Uriah Rose, and details celebrations of her legacy. Additionally, it addresses the resignation of Doug Brimhall as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney after winning the race for Circuit Court Judge and discusses the impact of Arkansas Medicaid unwinding on children, noting a significant decline in coverage.
Finally, it mentions Majestic Steel USA's opening of a new facility in Blytheville and touches on Missouri's expansion of a voucher-like program for private school scholarships and advocacy for increased child care funding. The report concludes with news of a former Memphis police officer charged with federal civil rights violations in a fatal shooting.
00:30 Lyon College's New Academic Ventures
01:25 Unveiling a Legacy: The Daisy Bates Statue at the U.S. Capitol
04:09 Resignation of Circuit Judge Elect Doug Brimhall
05:15 Impact of Medicaid Unwinding on Children in Arkansas
06:28 Expanding Industry: Majestic Steel's New Arkansas Facility
06:59 Missouri Expands Access to Private School Scholarships
07:19 Child Care Funding Crisis in Missouri
08:13 Former Memphis Officer Faces Federal Charges