Biden administration imposes new tariffs on China
President Biden has proposed new barriers to Chinese electric vehicles, steel and other goods. This is part of the administration’s attempt to protect their manufacturing agenda amid fears that China is attempting to drive foreign competitors out of business and follows an April proposal on higher tariffs for Chinese imports.
We get the latest from Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg.
