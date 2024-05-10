KASU News: Arkansas House Speaker Election and Controversial Funding

In today's headlines from KASU News, the Arkansas House concluded its fiscal session by selecting a new House Speaker, while an Arkansas agency's funding was left unapproved. Additionally, a judge made a decision regarding a lawsuit that challenges Arkansas's education reform law regarding Critical Race Theory.

Other topics covered include the rejection of funding for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, a developing lawsuit on social media's impact on adolescents, and several state and local updates including an EF2 tornado in Garland County, Missouri's attempt to exclude Planned Parenthood from Medicaid, and the sale of North Little Rock's minor league baseball team.

00:30 Controversy Over Funding the Game and Fish Commission

02:40 Arkansas House Elects New Speaker

03:45 The Social Media Adolescent Addiction Litigation Case

05:07 Analyzing the Arkansas LEARNS Act Lawsuit Decision

06:03 EF2 Tornado Strikes Garland County

06:25 Missouri's Battle with Planned Parenthood

07:14 Excessive Force Case: Former Officer Sentenced

07:51 Arkansas Travelers Baseball Team Sold

