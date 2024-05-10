© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas House Speaker Election and Controversial Funding

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In today's headlines from KASU News, the Arkansas House concluded its fiscal session by selecting a new House Speaker, while an Arkansas agency's funding was left unapproved. Additionally, a judge made a decision regarding a lawsuit that challenges Arkansas's education reform law regarding Critical Race Theory.

Other topics covered include the rejection of funding for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, a developing lawsuit on social media's impact on adolescents, and several state and local updates including an EF2 tornado in Garland County, Missouri's attempt to exclude Planned Parenthood from Medicaid, and the sale of North Little Rock's minor league baseball team.

00:30 Controversy Over Funding the Game and Fish Commission

02:40 Arkansas House Elects New Speaker

03:45 The Social Media Adolescent Addiction Litigation Case

05:07 Analyzing the Arkansas LEARNS Act Lawsuit Decision

06:03 EF2 Tornado Strikes Garland County

06:25 Missouri's Battle with Planned Parenthood

07:14 Excessive Force Case: Former Officer Sentenced

07:51 Arkansas Travelers Baseball Team Sold

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor