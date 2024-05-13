KASU News: Remembering Brock Tyner and Fiscal Session Update

Today's headlines from KASU News include an Arkansas lawmaker discussing why a state agency did not receive funding during the fiscal session, and a vigil held for Brock Austin Tyner, a Jonesboro inmate who died. The vigil brought out community members including Tyner's grandmother, who remembered him fondly, amidst concerns about police handling of individuals in crisis.

Additionally, former Governor Asa Hutchinson reflected on Daisy Bates representing Arkansas at the U.S. Capitol, emphasizing her significance. Other news covered includes the passing of a $51 billion budget in Missouri focusing on education and infrastructure, initiatives to improve maternal health care in Arkansas, the use of opioid settlement funds by local governments, and schools adopting AI for gun detection.

00:30 Vigil Held for Inmate Brock Tyner

02:47 Arkansas Legislature's Budget Challenges

03:38 Missouri's Budget Boost for Education and Infrastructure

04:54 Arkansas's Efforts to Improve Maternal Health Care

05:45 Addressing the Opioid Crisis with Settlement Funds

06:09 Advancements in School Safety: The Rise of AI and Video Surveillance

06:44 Former Gov. Huchinson on the Unveiling of the Daisy Bates Statue