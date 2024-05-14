KASU News: Arkansas Focus on Nursing, Crypto Regulations, and Local Headlines
Today's headlines from KASU News on May 14, 2024, feature Arkansas's investment in nursing programs, new crypto mining regulations, the medical marijuana industry's growth, advocacy for boarding school abuse victims, a fatal plane crash involving Arkansas State University alumni, a part-time police officer's arrest for drug charges, warnings against swimming in the Little River, improvements to the Little Rock sewage system, the Click it or Ticket campaign, and a forthcoming basketball match between Arkansas and Kentucky.
00:30 Strengthening Nursing Programs in Arkansas
01:42 Arkansas Takes on Crypto Mining Regulations
02:27 Five Years of Medical Marijuana in Arkansas
03:17 Advocates Demand Action Against Boarding School Abuse
04:00 Tragic Plane Crash in Eastern Arkansas
05:13 Drug Charges Against Part-Time Police Officer
05:54 Urgent Warning: Stay Out of Little River
06:21 Celebrating Two Decades of Water Reclamation Improvements in Little Rock
07:29 Click It or Ticket: A Safety Campaign
07:54 A New Era in College Basketball: John Calipari's Move and SEC Updates