KASU News: Arkansas Focus on Nursing, Crypto Regulations, and Local Headlines

Today's headlines from KASU News on May 14, 2024, feature Arkansas's investment in nursing programs, new crypto mining regulations, the medical marijuana industry's growth, advocacy for boarding school abuse victims, a fatal plane crash involving Arkansas State University alumni, a part-time police officer's arrest for drug charges, warnings against swimming in the Little River, improvements to the Little Rock sewage system, the Click it or Ticket campaign, and a forthcoming basketball match between Arkansas and Kentucky.

00:30 Strengthening Nursing Programs in Arkansas

01:42 Arkansas Takes on Crypto Mining Regulations

02:27 Five Years of Medical Marijuana in Arkansas

03:17 Advocates Demand Action Against Boarding School Abuse

04:00 Tragic Plane Crash in Eastern Arkansas

05:13 Drug Charges Against Part-Time Police Officer

05:54 Urgent Warning: Stay Out of Little River

06:21 Celebrating Two Decades of Water Reclamation Improvements in Little Rock

07:29 Click It or Ticket: A Safety Campaign

07:54 A New Era in College Basketball: John Calipari's Move and SEC Updates

