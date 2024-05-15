KASU News: Arkansas Sheriff, Monument Debate, and Homelessness Project

In today's headlines from KASU News for May 15, 2024, Arkansas lawmakers question a sheriff over a Netflix documentary filmed in a Little Rock jail, focusing on an experimental program involving less supervised detainee movement. Debate over a proposed 'monument to the unborn' in Arkansas continues, with concerns about its design, cost, and compliance with regulations. Also, Pulaski County breaks ground on a project aiming to provide permanent housing for the chronically homeless, inspired by Texas' Community First Village.

Other news includes Walmart's corporate layoffs, a Missouri Senate filibuster over constitutional amendment processes, remembering Jonesboro community leader Renell Woods, opposition to repealing a casino license in Pope County, an anonymous $1 million donation to Arkansas Children's hospital expansion, and the closure of Paragould Cinema 8.

00:30 Exploring the Controversy of a Jail Docuseries

02:07 Debate Over Proposed Monument at Arkansas Capitol

03:37 Walmart Announces Major Corporate Layoffs

04:11 Missouri Senate Filibuster: A Battle Over Constitutional Amendments

05:26 Remembering Community Leader Renell Woods

06:16 Casino License Controversy in Pope County

07:00 Generous Donation Boosts Arkansas Children's Hospital Expansion

07:18 Launching Providence Park: A New Home for the Homeless

08:16 Closure of Paragould Cinema 8

08:47 Harrisburg's Free Music Festival Announcement

