The News Roundup - International

As Russia continues to make gains in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has canceled all his trips abroad. U.S. Secretary of state Antony Blinken traveled to Kyiv and has promised additional aid to Zelenskyy’s troops.

As paramilitary forces surrounded the Sudanese town of El Fasher, civil groups are warning that millions of people trapped in the city could be in danger. Dozens have been killed in fighting last weekend.

Qatar’s prime minister expressed concern over the state of peace talks between Israel and Hamas, saying that they were almost at a standstill.

