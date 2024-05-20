KASU News: Arkansas Legislative Updates, Women's Agriculture Documentary, and Missouri GOP Proposal Fails

Today's headlines from KASU News: The Arkansas House elected Brian Evans as the Speaker of the House Designate. He is working with leadership on the upcoming special session, focusing on the budget for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and potential tax cuts. CNN reported that political commentator Alice Stewart has died. The MidCon Venture Capital Summit was hosted in Northwest Arkansas, highlighting the region's growth in venture capital. A documentary titled 'Women's Work: The Untold Story of America's Female Farmers' was screened, showcasing the efforts and challenges of women in agriculture. Lastly, Missouri Republican lawmakers failed to pass a proposal to make it harder to amend the state constitution.

00:29 New Speaker of the Arkansas House

02:09 Food Insecurity

02:10 Remembering Alice Stewart

02:45 MidCon Venture Capital Summit

04:29 Women's Work Documentary

06:53 Missouri GOP Legislation Update

