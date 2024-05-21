© 2024 KASU
The 1A Movie Club sees 'Back to Black' and talks biopics

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published May 21, 2024 at 7:26 AM CDT
A view of the atmosphere during the "Back to Black" Special Event at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood, California.
A view of the atmosphere during the "Back to Black" Special Event at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood, California.

Has someone ever asked you what “your story” is?For some, that question is a nightmare. Where do you begin? What parts are important? And are the parts you think are important, actually that crucial?

Are you telling it theright way? 

One art Hollywood art form bravely tries to do that, but about other well-known figures. That’s thebiopic.For this edition of the 1A Movie Club, we talk about the latest.

“Back to Black” tries its best to illustrate the story of Amy Winehouse. But how well does it succeed? And what are the pitfalls Hollywood must pass to make a good movie out of a life?

Jorgelina Manna-Rea