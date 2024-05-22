KASU News: AR Kids Amendment, Abortion Pill Cease and Desist, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News include the ongoing efforts by AR Kids to put a public education amendment on the 2024 ballot, requiring private schools to meet the same standards as public schools. Attorney General Tim Griffin has sent cease and desist letters to two providers of abortion pills, citing violations of the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Additionally, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders approved $79 million for water projects, Circuit Judge Elect Doug Brimhall was briefly arrested, and a false active shooter alert at Brooklyn Middle School was caused by a malfunction. Other stories cover the filming of a reality show at Pulaski County Jail, proposed tuition hikes in the University of Arkansas system, a legal dispute involving Elvis Presley’s estate, Bayer's renewed push for legal protection over its weed killer, and a new Tennessee law requiring AEDs in high schools.

00:31 Public Education Amendment Efforts

02:56 Arkansas Approves Major Water Projects

03:25 Judge Doug Brihmall's Arrest and Investigation

04:01 False Alarm at Brooklyn Middle School

04:33 Reality Show Inside Pulaski County Jail

07:07 Tuition Hikes in Arkansas Schools

07:38 Elvis Presley's Estate Legal Battle

08:17 Bayer's Legal Battle Over Weed Killer

08:53 Tennessee's New Smart Heart Act

