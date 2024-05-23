KASU News: Northeast Arkansas Storm Recovery, Election Integrity, and Statewide Updates

Today's headlines from KASU News include Northeast Arkansas recovering from severe thunderstorms with significant hail and flash flooding in Jonesboro and Harrisburg. Power poles were downed by strong winds in Mississippi County.

Former Governor Asa Hutchinson is working with the National Council on Election Integrity. Circuit Judge Elect Doug Brimhall was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and 3rd degree domestic battery.

The Marked Tree City Council transfers funds to cover payroll. A Texas man drowns in Poinsett County. A Newport man was arrested for stabbing his fiancé and a justice of the peace. West Memphis School District remembers Superintendent Dr. Terrence Brown following his death.

A U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing addresses the shooting death of Little Rock Airport's director. A judge halts the auction of Graceland amid a loan repayment dispute. Tennessee and Delaware receive federal approval for free diaper programs under Medicaid. More stories can be found online at KASU.org.

00:30 Severe Weather Strikes Northeast Arkansas

00:59 Election Integrity Efforts by Asa Hutchinson

01:39 Circuit Judge-Elect Arrest and Allegations

02:40 City Council Approves Payroll Transfer

03:10 Tragic Drowning Incident in Poinsett County

03:33 Newport Stabbing Incident Before Wedding

05:03 Superintendent Dr. Terrence Brown's Passing

05:33 Controversial Hearing on Little Rock Airport Director's Death

07:15 Graceland Auction Halted Amid Legal Dispute

07:46 Tennessee's Free Diaper Program

