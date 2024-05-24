KASU News: Arkansas Budget Deadlines, Fentanyl Exposure, and New Agricultural Initiatives

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a variety of topics including Arkansas lawmakers facing a July 1st deadline to pass a budget for the State Game and Fish Commission, which could lead to service disruptions and layoffs if unmet. Blytheville police officers and a nurse are recovering from fentanyl exposure during an arrest. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin's opinion impacts a local intergovernmental agreement, and details for the 7th annual Juneteenth celebration in Jonesboro are announced.

Additionally, a new program is introduced to support small-scale farmers in Arkansas. The Environmental Protection Agency grants $4 million for brownfield redevelopment in Central and Southern Arkansas. Controversy surrounds the shooting death of former Little Rock Airport Director Brian Malinowski and ongoing criticism of the ATF. Finally, a nationwide antitrust lawsuit is filed against Ticketmaster and Live Nation for their monopolistic practices. Stay updated with more stories available at KASU.org.

00:31 Arkansas Budget: Game and Fish Commission at Risk

01:24 Fentanyl Exposure Incident in Blytheville

02:00 Legal Ruling on Interlocal Agreements

03:10 Jonesboro's Juneteenth Celebration: A Month of Festivities

03:34 Break

04:12 Supporting Small Scale Farming in Arkansas

05:34 EPA Grants for Brownfield Redevelopment in Arkansas

06:14 Controversial ATF Raid on Little Rock Airport Director

07:51 Attorney General Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster

