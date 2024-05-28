KASU News: Tornado Aftermath, Tax Cut Debates, and Community Updates
Today's headlines from KASU News cover the tragic loss of eight lives in Arkansas from an EF-3 tornado, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' efforts in disaster recovery, and the ongoing debate on state tax cuts.
In addition, the City of Jonesboro reports high sales tax revenue, upcoming public meetings for recreation grants, and a meeting of the Craighead County Quorum Court. Other stories include a crackdown on drag racing in Tennessee and legal battles over the attempted foreclosure of Elvis Presley's Graceland.
