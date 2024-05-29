KASU News: Legal Battles, Prison Concerns, and Advocacy Efforts

Today's headlines from KASU News address several critical issues impacting Arkansas. A hearing was held in a lawsuit against a cryptocurrency mining company due to noise complaints from residents.

A report criticizes the state's correctional facilities for inadequate suicide prevention measures. Little Rock's public housing agency is ordered to repay federal funds due to mismanagement.

Additionally, advocates for menstrual hygiene products and diapers are pushing to remove state sales tax. Other stories include a transferred lawsuit regarding the gun show loophole, the opening of Paragould's new City Hall, and Walmart's relief efforts following severe storms.

The show also covers debates on a proposed mandate for AM radios in new cars and an analysis showing minimal educational impact from a costly state program.

00:30 Crypto Mine Lawsuit in Arkansas

01:33 Arkansas Prison Suicide Report

02:20 Little Rock Housing Agency Financial Issues

04:49 Arkansas Gun Show Loophole Lawsuit Update

05:29 Federal Gun Show Loophole Lawsuit Transferred

06:22 New Paragould City Hall Opening

07:11 Impact of Educational Programs in Arkansas

07:47 Walmart's Relief Efforts in Arkansas

08:05 Debate Over AM Radio Mandate in New Cars

