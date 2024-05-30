KASU News: Arkansas Medicaid Issues, Education Contract Voting, Tornado Aftermath, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News cover pressing issues in Arkansas, including concerns from Medicaid recipients about the streamlined process for healthcare access and the renewal vote on a seven-year multi-million dollar educational services contract by lawmakers.

It highlights the struggles faced by Pine Bluff resident Kathy Young, the impacts of the unwinding period on Medicaid coverage, and dissatisfaction with the program's efficiency by state Representative Grant Hodges.

Additionally, the aftermath of recent tornadoes in northern Arkansas, a significant funding request by the State Department of Public Safety, and the Helena-West Helena City Council's call for Mayor Christopher Franklin's resignation are also discussed. Other updates include planned improvements to the connectivity trail between downtown Jonesboro and Arkansas State University.

