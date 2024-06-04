KASU News: Arkansas Tornado Damage & Educational Contract Withdrawal

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, June 4th, 2024, include Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' update on tornado recovery efforts in Bentonville, where Crain Automotive Group has donated $50,000 to disaster relief. The educational services company Solution Tree has withdrawn its $100 million bid for a state contract following legislative scrutiny.

Additionally, the federal government has allocated $5.5 million to seal orphan wells in Arkansas. The Jonesboro City Council will discuss a new recycling processing service and connectivity project adjustments.

In other news, Missouri journalists challenge a state law requiring extensive redactions in court documents, and Arkansas State Police arrest a woman after a high-speed chase. Local updates feature the addition of new trails at Craighead Forest Park and A-State's appointment of Dr. Len Frey to a leadership role in its new College of Veterinary Medicine.

In sports, the Houston Astros defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4.

00:30 Tornado Recovery Update in Bentonville

01:32 Educational Services Company Withdraws Bid

02:14 Federal Funding for Orphan Wells in Arkansas

02:52 Arkansas Oil Spill Settlement

03:22 City Council Meeting Agenda

04:53 Missouri Broadcasters Association Files Lawsuit

06:10 High-Speed Chase on Interstate 555

06:41 Trial Date Set for Young Dolph's Alleged Killer

07:07 A-State Announces New Leadership in Veterinary College

07:41 New Trails Added to Craighead Forest Park

08:46 MLB Highlights: Astros vs. Cardinals

