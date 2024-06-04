© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Tornado Damage & Educational Contract Withdrawal

By Brandon Tabor
Published June 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, June 4th, 2024, include Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' update on tornado recovery efforts in Bentonville, where Crain Automotive Group has donated $50,000 to disaster relief. The educational services company Solution Tree has withdrawn its $100 million bid for a state contract following legislative scrutiny.

Additionally, the federal government has allocated $5.5 million to seal orphan wells in Arkansas. The Jonesboro City Council will discuss a new recycling processing service and connectivity project adjustments.

In other news, Missouri journalists challenge a state law requiring extensive redactions in court documents, and Arkansas State Police arrest a woman after a high-speed chase. Local updates feature the addition of new trails at Craighead Forest Park and A-State's appointment of Dr. Len Frey to a leadership role in its new College of Veterinary Medicine.

In sports, the Houston Astros defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4.

00:30 Tornado Recovery Update in Bentonville

01:32 Educational Services Company Withdraws Bid

02:14 Federal Funding for Orphan Wells in Arkansas

02:52 Arkansas Oil Spill Settlement

03:22 City Council Meeting Agenda

04:53 Missouri Broadcasters Association Files Lawsuit

06:10 High-Speed Chase on Interstate 555

06:41 Trial Date Set for Young Dolph's Alleged Killer

07:07 A-State Announces New Leadership in Veterinary College

07:41 New Trails Added to Craighead Forest Park

08:46 MLB Highlights: Astros vs. Cardinals

2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
