KASU News: Northwest Arkansas Tornado Recovery & State Revenue Report

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, include updates on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief efforts in northwest Arkansas post-tornado outbreak. The U.S. Supreme Court has remanded a lawsuit back to a lower court concerning Arkansas' 2021 U.S. House map and allegations of voter dilution.

Arkansas' sales tax revenue has decreased, while the ASU System Board of Trustees will discuss presidential search progress and budget plans. Little Rock participates in a national grant program to uplift black communities' financial status. Authorities seek help locating a missing Newport woman and warn of a new phone scam in Greene County.

Corning updates its ambulance service provider, and Missouri GOP campaign funders invest heavily in the attorney general primary. Finally, learn about upcoming Juneteenth celebrations in Jonesboro and Little Rock.

00:30 FEMA's Disaster Relief Efforts in Arkansas

01:16 Supreme Court Reviews Arkansas' House Map Lawsuit

01:56 Arkansas General Revenue Report

02:51 ASU System Board of Trustees Meeting Updates

03:42 Little Rock's Financial Empowerment Initiative

05:17 Missing Person Alert: Jo Ann Crawford

05:57 New Phone Scam Alert in Greene County

06:24 New Ambulance Service in Corning

06:57 High Stakes in Missouri's GOP Attorney General Primary

07:29 Juneteenth Celebrations and Historical Significance

