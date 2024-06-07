© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas Abortion Order, ASU System Updates & Bridge Closure

By Brandon Tabor
Published June 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, June 7, 2024, include Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin's order compliance by a New York-based women's medical clinic, the introduction of newly hired ASU System President Dr. Brendan Kelly, and approved tuition hikes across Arkansas State University System campuses.

Additional updates feature Henderson State University's progress, Jonesboro SportsPlex design discussions, and a significant traffic alert for the Interstate 55 bridge between Arkansas and Tennessee. Other stories cover a local comic book store owner's new project, the NEA Progress PrideFest in Jonesboro, and a new exhibit at the Arkansas State Capitol honoring EMS workers.

00:30 Legal Actions Against Abortion Pill Advertisements

01:02 ASU System Board of Trustees Introduces New President, Approves Budgets for FY2025

03:37 Jonesboro SportsPlex Interior Design Discussions

04:46 Bridge Closure on Interstate 55

05:20 Local Comic Book Store Owner's New Project

06:50 PrideFest in Downtown Jonesboro

07:50 Honoring EMS Workers at Arkansas State Capitol

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
