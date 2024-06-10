KASU News: Arkansas Kids Data Book, Maternal Health Program, and Revenue Surplus

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, June 10, 2024, include a report ranking Arkansas 45th in the 2024 Kids Count Data Book by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Updates on the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' new midwifery program aimed at reducing maternal mortality, and details about the investigation into the Arkansas governor's purchase of a lectern.

Additional stories cover the state's projected $700 million revenue surplus attributed to recent tax cuts, flood prevention efforts in Craighead County, and former Governor Asa Hutchinson's participation in a panel on pandemic response. Also featured are updates on a murder investigation in Memphis and Arkansas's victory in the NCAA Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

00:30 Arkansas Kids Count Data Book 2024: Key Findings

01:36 New Midwifery Program at UAMS

03:14 Governor's Office Lectern Controversy

03:56 Arkansas Revenue Surplus Explained

06:07 Flood Damage Prevention Program Proposal

06:55 Governor Hutchinson on Pandemic Preparedness

07:59 Memphis Police Investigate Veteran's Crimes

08:24 Arkansas Shines in NCAA Women's Track and Field

