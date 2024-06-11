© 2024 KASU
Biden, the border, and the asylum executive order

WAMU 88.5 | By A.C. Valdez
Published June 11, 2024 at 1:26 PM CDT
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

Last week, President Joe Biden took executive action, issuing an order that would restrict the ability of some asylum seekers to applyat the southern border. 

He said Republicans had left him no choice. There’s been little progress on immigration reform across the federal government.

In February, Sen. Chuck Schumer blamed former President Donald Trump for tanking a bipartisan border bill by exerting political pressure on GOP Senators. 

Thenlast month,theborder bill failed a second time. 

So how does Biden’s executive order work, exactly?And what political advantages are both Democrats and Republicans trying to gainusing immigration?

