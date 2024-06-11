KASU News: Arkansas Political Changes, New Jail Tax Proposal, and State Funding Updates

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, June 11, 2024, include the Arkansas Republican Party closing its primaries, discussions on a new jail tax in Craighead County, and a leadership change at the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Other stories cover efforts by Verified Arkansas to collect signatures for ballot initiatives, a warning about phone scams in Northeast Arkansas, federal funding for pollution cleanup from abandoned coal mines, and the expansion of the 100 Families Initiative program. The episode also reports on the death of civil rights leader Reverend James Lawson Jr., Missouri Governor Mike Parson's denial of clemency for David Hosier, and health updates on Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman B. J. Thompson.

